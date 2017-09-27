Cuphead: Here's Exactly When It Unlocks Around The World

Studio MDHR's awesome-looking running-and-gun/platformer Cuphead is finally launching this week on Xbox One and PC. It arrives on September 29, and now the studio has announced precisely when it will be available on that day globally.

In a tweet, Studio MDHR confirmed the game will launch at 6 AM PT on September 29 around the world. That's 9 AM ET / 1 PM GMT / 11 PM AEST.

Hey #Cuphead fans! In case you didn’t know, Cuphead will be launching at a single time around the world at 6:00 a.m. PT on Sept. 29! pic.twitter.com/1NxzFzQnBb — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 27, 2017

Cuphead was first shown during Microsoft's E3 press conference back in 2014; it immediately gathered attention thanks to its visual style, which resembles that of 1930s-era cartoons. The project has since expanded in scope, and at this year's E3, we finally got a release date: It's due out on September 29. It supports Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing you to buy a digital copy on PC or Xbox One and access it on both platforms.

Cuphead will never ever come to PlayStation 4, as it's a lifetime exclusive for Xbox One and PC. For more, you can watch Conan O'Brien and Kate Upton play the game.