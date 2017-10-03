Cuphead Funko Figures Are Coming Soon, And They Look As Good As The Game

Cuphead is out now on Xbox One and PC, and one of the most intriguing things about the side-scrolling shooter is its art style, inspired by classic 1930s cartoons. Soon, the characters will be available in vinyl figure form too, as Funko plans to release a set next month. There's also an exclusive set available at New York Comic-Con.

The series' heroes, Cuphead and his brother Mugman, are available in 4" figures, but they're dwarfed by their nemesis (and the final boss in the game), The Devil, which stands at 6" tall. All three figures will be available in November.

There will also be a Funko exclusive at New York Comic-Con this year. At the event only, you can buy a special two-figure set featuring Cuphead and Mugman in black and white (check it out in the gallery below). As a sticker on the box notes, only 2,500 of the sets will be produced.

Cuphead was just released last week to a strong reception. GameSpot's Cuphead review gave it an 8/10 for its unique and intriguing art style, challenging gameplay, and diverse (albeit difficult) boss battles. "It's beautiful to look at, and with a pitch-perfect soundtrack, it flawlessly captures the era its developers so clearly revere," wrote reviewer Peter Brown.

"It's also an intense action game that pulls no punches. It could benefit from a few tweaks, and two-player co-op doesn't feel like the valuable addition you might imagine, but Cuphead remains a rare, unique game that truly stands out."