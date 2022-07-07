Cuphead DLC: How To 100% Everything In The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is finally here and that means even more bosses, weapons, and challenges that are designed to add years to your thumbs are along for the ride. The DLC comes with 14 new trophies and achievements, and while some are story-based tasks you'll unlock along the way, others are irrational tests of faith that will check your parry skills and make you fall in love with Ms. Chalice's moveset. It's another 100% grind that has its share of hidden levels, S-Rank speedruns, and a cursed Broken Relic, so be wary of spoilers and dive headfirst into The Delicious Last Course with the following guide.

A Vacation In The Wilds

Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle IV - Sounds easy enough, right? The Delicious Last Course adds five main bosses and they are all that's required for this achievement as players can defeat each one as Cuphead, Mugman, and/or Ms. Chalice. It's story-related so it can't be missed, and for maximum efficiency, all five bosses can be defeated in the order they appear in the overworld: The Moonshine Mob, Esther Winchester, Glumstone The Giant, Mortimer Freeze, and The Howling Aces.

Ranger

Obtain an A-Rank of higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle IV - A-Minus rankings are no easy feat, but neither are Pacifist runs. The requirements for an A-Rank on a level are still the same as players need to defeat the boss in under two minutes on Regular difficulty, have at least 3HP left, and land three parries and six special attacks. Missing one (or two) requirements is fine, but the DLC's two secret bosses count and using Djimmi The Great's wishes for more HP voids progress.

Don't let Ms. Chalice's innocent nature fool you.

Alive And Kicking

Defeat a boss with Ms. Chalice - Learn "how to start the DLC", equip the Astral Cookie charm, and get to work. Defeating any of the main bosses in Inkwell Isle I to Inkwell Isle IV will count and that includes DLC boss fights and original favorites like Cala Maria and Baroness Von Bon Bon.

Decadent

Defeat 10 bosses with Ms. Chalice - It's main bosses only as tearing through the King Of Games' Champions and Inkwell Hell's mini-bosses doesn't count. The easiest solution? Equip one of the new DLC weapons and defeat every boss on Inkwell Isle I and II on Simple or Regular difficulty.

The Golden Touch

Defeat a boss with one of Ms. Chalice's Super Arts - Ms. Chalice's Super Art I is the better option here as it's a vertical beam of destruction that can be lined up with bosses such as the Announcer Snail from The Moonshine Mob and the third eye Psycarrot from The Root Pack.

The Latest Sensation

Defeat a boss with one of Porkrind's new weapons - New bosses means new weapons and Converge, Crackshot, and Twist-Up are a plus for other trophies such as Decadent and Ranger.

The Champions will test you (and your patience).

Checkmate

Defeat all of the King Of Games' Champions - Climbing the random rope ladder from the sky and speaking with the King Of Games unlocks a series of mini-bosses known as the Champions: The Pawns, The Knight, The Bishop, The Rook, and The Queen. The catch? Weapons and charms aren't allowed and Cuphead and his pals can only win by parrying. It's a daunting task but playing as Ms. Chalice makes each fight a lot easier to navigate thanks to her hyper-useful dash parry ability.

A King's Admiration

Defeat the King's Gauntlet - After defeating the Champions, the King Of Games will introduce a new challenge called "The Gauntlet", which requires taking on all five mini-bosses in sequence (and without failing). It's very much a nod to King Dice and the Casino mini-bosses as failing restarts the entire gauntlet, but practice makes perfect and Ms. Chalice is the perfect dance partner.

Compliments To The Chef

Complete your quest on Inkwell Isle IV - This particular quest is story-related as defeating all five main bosses in Inkwell Isle IV and collecting all five ingredients for the Wondertart will unlock The DLC's secret antagonist: Chef Saltbaker. The final battle at his bakery is one of Cuphead's more difficult boss fights, but it can be made a bit easier with Crackshot, Ms. Chalice, and sheer will.

Cooked To Perfection

Get an S-Rank on a stage of Inkwell Isle IV - Similar to the main game, S-Ranks can only be obtained on Expert difficulty which is unlocked by finishing the main story and making a deal with The Devil. They have the same criteria as A-Ranks and the easiest option for Isle IV is personal preference, but The Moonshine Mob is worth a shot if you don't mind anteaters in bowler hats.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Mugman Edition

The High Hat

Defeat a boss on Inkwell Isle IV without killing any of its minions - The key takeaway here is "minions": the little guys who take pride in making each boss phase a living hell. It's a bit daunting to intentionally avoid enemies that don't want to be avoided, but Esther Winchester is a go-to for Isle IV, as the only kill-able henchman in "High Noon Hoopla" is the mini-cow that spits green cacti.

Hearty

Have 9HP at one time - The quickest way to obtain the Hearty achievement is to equip the Twin Heart charm before a boss fight and summon Djimmi The Great to use one of his own wishes for an additional 3HP. If it's glitched, other methods include trying the same strategy outside of King Dice's Casino to roll for additional HP during the gauntlet or combining the new Heart Ring charm with Djimmi to get 9HP on your sixth successful parry. Tip: Ms. Chalice is a godsend for this one.

A Horrible Night To Have A Curse

Survive the nightmare (Secret) - To unlock The DLC's first secret, players will need the Broken Relic charm from Porkrind's Emporium as it's required for the riddle near the southeast side of Isle IV. For more, check out our guide on how to solve the graveyard puzzle with the Broken Relic.

Paladin

Obtain great power (Secret) - Completing "A Horrible Night To Have A Curse" unlocks a charm called the Cursed Relic, a contraption that reduces you to 1HP and randomly assigns a different weapon whenever you stop shooting. It's a modifier that cancels others when equipped but beating seven or more bosses on Regular or Expert transforms it into the Divine Relic, which restores 3HP and adds even more abilities such as Coffee, Whetstone, Smoke Bomb, and the new Heart Ring.