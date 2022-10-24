Cult Of The Lamb Halloween Event Introduces A New Ritual And New Follower Forms

In the Blood Moon Festival, Cult of the Lamb's new Halloween event, players can summon the ghosts of the dead and thereby earn new followers and decorations.

The event starts today, October 24, and lasts until November 10. Under the light of the Blood Moon, you can now plant and harvest pumpkins. In the Blood Moon ritual, you can unlock the gates of death, at the cost of 40 pumpkins. After the ritual is performed, you can find and capture the spirits of deceased followers. With each capture, new follower forms and decorations will be unlocked.

New follower forms include a crow, a devil, and a deer skull creature. New decorations include a gnarled tree with a blood red banner hanging on it and a human skull which holds flowers. The festival also introduces a brand new musical track.

Cult of the Lamb is a roguelite action RPG mixed with a town simulator, with a creepy and cute vibe. The game tasks you with killing the leaders of cults in competition with your own and keeping the members of your creepy village content. The GameSpot review of Cult of the Lamb gave it a 9/10. Reviewer Jessica Howard said, "All of these elements come together to solidify Cult of the Lamb as a standout title in both the roguelike and simulation genres, as well as a one-of-a-kind entry that exists in the middle of them." The Blood Moon Festival is the first major content update the game has received since launch.