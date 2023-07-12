Cult Classic Tomba! To Be Released On Modern Platforms

Limited Run Games is bringing a certain pink-haired wild child back to modern platforms with the re-release of cult favorite PlayStation title Tomba! The fun and colorful platformer will be re-released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC thanks to LRG's Carbon Engine.

Tomba! was first released for the PlayStation in 1998, and despite limited commercial success still got a sequel a year later, and after being recognised as a cult classic title, was re-released on the PlayStation Network in 2011. The game follows a pink-haired jungle boy named Tomba as he tries to reclaim a family heirloom from an evil race of humanoid pigs.

Limited Run has announced a re-release of the game for modern PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. The game's original audio design was heavily criticized on release, so the remake will feature a brand new soundtrack by legendary composer Fujita Harumi.

The game is in line for both physical and digital releases, with Limited Run Games promising more details soon.