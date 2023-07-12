Cult Classic Tomba! To Be Released On Modern Platforms

Limited Run Games is bringing colorful platformer Tomba! to the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and PS4.

By on

Comments

Limited Run Games is bringing a certain pink-haired wild child back to modern platforms with the re-release of cult favorite PlayStation title Tomba! The fun and colorful platformer will be re-released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC thanks to LRG's Carbon Engine.

Tomba! was first released for the PlayStation in 1998, and despite limited commercial success still got a sequel a year later, and after being recognised as a cult classic title, was re-released on the PlayStation Network in 2011. The game follows a pink-haired jungle boy named Tomba as he tries to reclaim a family heirloom from an evil race of humanoid pigs.

Click To Unmute
  1. Gex Trilogy | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  2. Baldur's Gate 3 Devs Break Down Every Class
  3. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  4. Clock Tower | LRG3 Reveal Trailer
  5. Alan Wake 2 — The Mind Place (Saga Anderson Gameplay Clip)
  6. Baldur's Gate 3 Is A Massive And Hilarious RPG
  7. VALORANT - UNITED TOGETHER // China Launch Official Cinematic Trailer
  8. COD Modern Warfare II & Warzone x The Boys [NSFW Trailer]
  9. Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover Launch Trailer
  10. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle | Reveal Trailer
  11. PUBG SURVIVOR SUMMERFEST Event Trailer
  12. MythForce - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tomba! | LRG3 Reveal Trailer

Limited Run has announced a re-release of the game for modern PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. The game's original audio design was heavily criticized on release, so the remake will feature a brand new soundtrack by legendary composer Fujita Harumi.

The game is in line for both physical and digital releases, with Limited Run Games promising more details soon.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tomba!
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)