Cuddle Fish Removed From Fortnite's Competitive Playlists As Players Complain They Are Too OP

Epic Games has removed Cuddle Fish from Fortnite's competitive playlists due to "an issue," the studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the developer said it will reinstate Cuddle Fish when the issue is fixed, but the company did not elaborate on what the issue is in the first place.

It appears Epic may be making this change due to an exploit of sorts that players have discovered using Cuddle Fish, a new item that was introduced in the Season 6 update. These fish can be used as sticky grenades, and when stacked on top of each other, they do impressive damage. Perhaps Epic is not happy with this and is looking to make a change.

As you can see in the video below (via Sportskeeda), a player sticks a handful of the fish onto a truck, then drives it close to a nearby player, jumps out, and then shoots the fish to detonate a chain reaction explosion that kills the opponent.

. @thesquatingdog teaches us how to properly use the Cuddlefish in Fortnite 🤣pic.twitter.com/tFQDtqWy2R — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 19, 2021

Players have complained that Cuddle Fish, which are inspired by real-world cuttlefish and can be fished out of Fortnite's waters, are too overpowered. You can see more video evidence of this in the gameplay clip below.

LOOL CUDDLE FISH ARE SO OP pic.twitter.com/AmvQgHYiUs — XTRA Reet (@Reetlol) March 16, 2021

In other Fortnite news, Epic has introduced a new Tomb Raider mission that takes players to the spooky halls of Croft Manor where they can earn a special spray. You can also read up on the latest crossover event with Rocket League and Fortnite.