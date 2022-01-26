Crytek Teases Crysis 4, Nearly A Decade After Its Last Entry

Crysis 4 is in development at original creator Crytek, according to a new teaser video.

By on

Comments

Crytek has teased a fourth entry in its first-person shooter series, Crysis, posting a short trailer on Twitter.

The teaser, which ends with a large "4" at the end of it and features lots of nanosuit-looking tech, was released a few moments after a Crytek China account shared the announcement of Crysis 4. The tweet, which has since been deleted, read, "The 'Crysis 4' project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield!", in a translation, according to Eurogamer.

Click To Unmute
  1. Blizzard Casually Announces New Survival Game | GameSpot News
  2. Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Hisuian. Final. Starter. Evolutions.
  4. Sniper Elite 5 – Cinematic Trailer
  5. First Official Gameplay - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  6. Dead by Daylight | Tome 10: SAW | Reveal Trailer
  7. OlliOlli World – Official Cinematic Trailer
  8. Triangle Strategy – Introducing Frederica
  9. Mad Maggie And Titanfall-like LTM Coming To Apex Legends | GameSpot News
  10. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Starter Guide
  11. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer
  12. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Teaser Trailer

Although Crytek's own teaser doesn't specifically mention Crysis 4, a new post on the company's website confirms the project, stating that development is still in "early stages". The last entry in the series, Crysis 3, launch over a decade ago with EA as its publisher. Since then Crytek hasn't released many other titles but did help remaster all three original Crysis games for PC and current-gen consoles last year.

The remasters show just how much Crysis evolved throughout its history, from the semi-open levels of the first game and its lush, island setting to the more curated and narrow corridors of its sequel set in New York. One thing that has remained constant is the series' reputation for taxing hardware, making it a showpiece on powerful PCs.

This week has been filled with game announcements for projects that seem quite far away, with Blizzard announcing a new survival game set in a new universe and Titanfall developer Respawn revealing work-in-progress on three new Star Wars games.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PC
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)