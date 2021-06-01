Crysis Remastered Trilogy Coming This Fall

Following last year's release of Crysis Remastered, developer Crytek has decided to give its entire franchise the same treatment. This fall, Crytek is releasing the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, a collection of every Crysis game with updated visuals.

A teaser trailer for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy released today showed off footage of every entry in the Crysis franchise running on modern hardware. Naturally, Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 all have vastly improved visuals compared to their original releases. According to a news post from Crytek, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is optimized for "today's consoles and PC hardware."

If you already purchased Crysis Remastered, you may be able to save a few bucks later on when the Trilogy launches. While every Crysis game will be available in the collection, players can also pick up each game individually. Pricing for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Crysis 2 Remastered, and Crysis 3 Remastered has not been revealed yet.

The news post from Crytek also omits two extra pieces of content from what is included in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Crysis Warhead, a standalone spin-off from the original Crysis and Crysis 3 The Lost Island, a multiplayer DLC, may not be included in the bundle.

It's also possible that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will feature some graphics options for players on consoles. This past April, an update for Crysis Remastered gave the game three preset modes that let it run at different resolutions and framerates. These options may also make their way to Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall. The collection will be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.