Crysis Dev's Monster-Hunting Game Seemingly Rebooted, Has A New Title

Remember Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age, the multiplayer monster-hunting game in the works at Crytek? The company announced today that it's now called Hunt: Showdown, and a new development team is working on it.

In a press release today, Crytek announced the changes and said that an official gameplay reveal is coming at E3. From its statement, it appears that Hunt has been rebooted: "Based on the previously announced title Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age, Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown has taken the original concept in a different direction under a new development team," the developer said. You can see Hunt: Showdown's first teaser below.

The game has had a tumultuous history since its announcement way back in 2014. It was to be Crytek USA's first title, and it was designed as a free-to-play cooperative game set in the 19th century. The original development team was composed of many ex-members of Vigil, the studio behind the Darksiders series.

But in the summer of 2014, Crytek ran into financial trouble and Crytek USA was shut down. As a result, development of Hunt was handed over to Crytek Frankfurt, the studio behind Crysis and Ryse: Son of Rome. The developer has been relatively silent on the game ever since, and it has allegedly continued to have trouble paying its staff.

This new statement now describes Hunt: Showdown as a competitive multiplayer game, and Crytek promises more information at E3 2017 in two weeks.

Keep an eye on GameSpot for news about Hunt: Showdown coming out of the conference.