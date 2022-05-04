Crysis 4 Development Will Be Led By Hitman 3 Director

Hitman 3 game director Mattias Engstrom will be in the director's chair for Crysis 4, developer Crytek has announced. Engstrom, who was a level designer on the first two modern Hitman games and later graduated to a directorial position on Hitman 3, also has credits working on Ubisoft titles such as Far Cry 3 and Assassin's Creed Revelations.

In addition to the game director announcement, Crytek also revealed that it's currently recruiting for new roles on Crysis 4, as it seeks level designers, art directors, and game designers for the next chapter in the Crysis series.

We are happy to announce that Mattias Engström, known for his work as Game Director for Hitman 3 at IO Interactive, joins the Crysis family as Game Director for the 4th installment in the Crysis franchise, starting this week. pic.twitter.com/hHkOrXIAt6 — Crysis (@Crysis) May 3, 2022

Crysis 4 was announced back in January, with a brief teaser. For those fans looking to bide their time waiting and dip into the classic trilogy, the good news is that the original Crysis is playable on Steam Deck, provided that you've installed the remastered version and don't mind a few graphical compromises.

In Hitman-related news, IO Interactive recently added an Elusive Target arcade mode to the assassination sandbox, and also teased that a roguelike mode alongside a new level will be added to the game during its second year of action.