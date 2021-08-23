Crusader Kings III Is Coming To PS5, Xbox Series X|S, And Xbox One, Apparently

Crusader Kings III is headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, based on a listing on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website. First spotted by Gematsu, the rating listing has since been taken down.

Crusader Kings III is the sequel to the second game that was released in 2012. This would also be the first time a game in the franchise would make it onto consoles, as the first Crusader Kings in 2004 and 2012's Crusader Kings II were never ported to any.

The game has had several updates since its release, including a big patch that lets you create your own ruler, as well as a DLC pack called Northern Lords Flavor that enhances the game with Norse-themed adventurer realms, character art, music, and 3D models.

Its first expansion, the Royal Court, was announced back in May. In it, you'll be able to hear out petitioners and make decisions that will become law. There has been no release date for the Royal Court expansion yet.

In GameSpot's Crusader Kings III review, David Wildgoose said, "Reflecting on my time with Crusader Kings 3, I'm struck by the breadth of experiences it offers. My journey took in such a range of emotions that trying to pin down a particular perspective seems futile."

Crusader Kings III is available on PC, via Steam, the Microsoft Store, Paradox Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. It's unclear if the game will also hit the console version of Game Pass when it's released on Xbox.