Crusader Kings III Is Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S On March 29

Paradox Interactive has announced that Crusader Kings III will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 29. For its current-gen console debut, Crusader Kings III will feature adaptive trigger feedback on PS5, Quick Resume functionality on Xbox Series X|S, and an all-new adapted interface across both systems that's specifically tailored to larger screens and console gamepads.

According to Paradox Interactive, this new control map allows players to quickly and easily navigate the game's menus via triggers, bumpers, and quick flicks of the analog stick. For the PS5 edition, one unique gameplay feature will revolve around stress mechanics, with the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers applying several levels of resistance based on how much stress a player character has generated.

Here's what the control scheme looks like for PS5:

Crusader Kings III PS5 DualSense controller map





And on Xbox Series X|S, it's a similar story:

Crusader Kings III Xbox Wireless controller map

If you missed it when it first launched in 2020, Crusader Kings III is all about strategic character-focused gameplay that unfolds across royal houses during the Middle Ages. Whether you play as a humble ruler or a cruel king who oversees a vast empire, it'll be up to you to secure your reign by forging alliances and making decisions that might result in an opportunistic noble plunging a knife into your back. The game was a huge hit for Paradox Interactive and helped the publisher achieve a record year of growth in 2020.

In GameSpot's Crusader Kings III review, David Wildgoose said, "Reflecting on my time with Crusader Kings 3, I'm struck by the breadth of experiences it offers. My journey took in such a range of emotions that trying to pin down a particular perspective seems futile."