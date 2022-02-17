Crunchyroll Now Available On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is getting another streaming app, and this one all about anime. Crunchyroll, the Sony-owned Anime streaming platform, is now available on the Nintendo eShop.

Announced in a blog post, Crunchyroll offers a wide collection of anime for people to stream, both docked and handheld. Members at the Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscription levels can also download shows for offline viewing, making handheld viewing easier on the go. People can also watch anime with a free account, though these come with ads. Crunchyroll has tons of great anime currently available, like the recent Demon Slayer movie, with new content being added regularly.

Crunchyroll is the latest streaming app to come to Nintendo Switch, which initially launched without any streaming services on it. Now the Nintendo Switch offers tons of streaming apps, like Hulu, YouTube, Twitch, and even a dedicated Pokemon streaming app. However, the Nintendo Switch still does not have a Netflix app, nearly five years into its life.