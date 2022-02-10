CrossfireX First Update Planned For Early March With New Maps And Bug Fixes

CrossfireX is available now on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and the developers at Stove are aware of various bugs players have encountered so far. An update is planned for early March which will address some of these issues, as well as bring new maps.

Among the problems players are currently experiencing is an aim-down-sights bug when using the CAR-4 that causes ADS to go in and out while shooting. Sliding is also not functioning correctly, with slides being stopped when hitting the side of an object. In addition, Stove states that the game's first update will "improve the experience of speed reduction while sliding" as well.

Changes will come to the game's multiplayer "Boogieman" too. Being the Boogieman will become more difficult thanks to the planned removal of the Boogieman's health recovery and a change that will prevent them from earning additional points.

"These updates will take some time, but we are dedicated to including all of them in our first game update, which is planned for early March, 2022," a post on the official CrossfireX website reads. The update is slated to bring "several" new maps to the game as well, which will be playable in both the game's Classic and Modern game modes.

The team is also aware of beta reward skins not being distributed properly and is currently working on a fix, which will include additional "compensation" for affected players. It's unclear if players waiting on their beta rewards will need to wait until the game's planned March update or if a fix will be coming sooner.

CrossfireX includes both a multiplayer mode complete with multiple game types and a battle pass, as well as a single player campaign developed by Control-developer Remedy. The game, including the campaign, is playable via Xbox Game Pass, although there currently are reports of the campaign having not unlocked properly.