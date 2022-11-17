Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Will Look Its Best On PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Last-gen console users will have to settle for more modest visuals.
Square Enix has revealed details on what kind of graphical performance players can expect when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on console and PC. Originally released on the PSP in 2008, the remake of Crisis Core has seen a substantial upgrade in the visual department, with improved HD graphics and refreshed character models being added to the game.
Unsurprisingly, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X will be where the game can flex its new graphical muscles. On the current-gen consoles, Crisis Core will run at 4K and 60 frames per second, and on the smaller Xbox Series S console, the day one patch will add a 60fps option. For older hardware, Crisis Core will have lower visual values. Xbox One X and PS4 Pro versions will still be capable of handling the game at 4K, but the frame rate will be capped to 30fps.
On PS4 and Xbox One, expect a maximum output of 1080p at 30fps, and on Nintendo Switch, 720p at 30fpswhether the console is in TV or handheld mode. As for PC, the options will naturally be dependent on your setup and display but you can expect up to 4K and at 120fpswith various other special features enabled.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion platform resolutions and frame rates
PS5
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Frame rate: 60
PS4 Pro
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Frame rate: 30
PS4
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame rate: 30
Xbox Series X
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Frame rate: 60
Xbox Series S
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame rate: 60
Xbox One X
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Frame rate: 30
Xbox One S
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame rate: 30
Xbox One
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame rate: 30
Nintendo Switch (TV and handheld mode)
- Display resolution: 1280 x 720
- Frame rate: 30
PC
- Display resolution: Display-dependent
- Frame rate: 30/60/120
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will launch on December 13, and follows iconic Soldier 2nd Class Zack Fair in an adventure that's a prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Other changes in the game include improved camera and character movements, an optimized UI, new background music arrangements by Takeharu Ishimoto, and full voice-acting throughout the prequel. For more details, you can check out everything that we know about Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
