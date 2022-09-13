Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Confirmed For December 13 Launch

After being revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary livestream earlier this year, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has been confirmed for a December 13 release date via a new trailer during today's Nintendo Direct.

Crisis Core follows Zack Fair, the Soldier 1st Class linked to Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake, in a prequel adventure that first launched on the Sony PSP in 2009.

This story is breaking…