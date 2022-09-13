Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Confirmed For December 13 Launch
Zack Fair's prequel adventure featured during today's Nintendo Direct.
After being revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary livestream earlier this year, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has been confirmed for a December 13 release date via a new trailer during today's Nintendo Direct.
Crisis Core follows Zack Fair, the Soldier 1st Class linked to Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake, in a prequel adventure that first launched on the Sony PSP in 2009.
This story is breaking…
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation