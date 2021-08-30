Cris Tales' Punishing Endgame Boss Should Now Be A Lot Easier

Just over a month after its release, turn-based RPG Cris Tales has released its first update, including some much called-for balance tweaks. Chief among them are changes that have protagonist Cris learning the Heal skill much earlier, and an update that will stop the game's difficult endgame boss from repeatedly healing itself.

While Cris Tales, an homage to classic JRPGs, has been praised for its unique puzzle-like approach to combat, players have criticized the game's tedious endgame battle with the Time Empress. Due to the Empress's powerful Perfect Cure heal spell, the battle is much more time-consuming than it should be, requiring constant management just to keep the battle progressing.

The new update has nerfed this ability, limiting Perfect Cure's use to just two times in a fight. Another helpful boost has been added for players who may be struggling with earlier fights, with protagonist Crisbell now unlocking Heal at level 2.

The patch includes a number of other bug fixes as well, and is out now for Steam and PlayStation 5. Modus Games hasn't said when the patch will come to other platforms.

Despite some flaws like the ones addressed in this initial patch, Cris Tales has been well received, with GameSpot's review rating it 8/10. Cris Tales "delivers a wonderfully satisfying story about a group of troubled individuals striving to save the world for their own reasons, and along the way finding a place to belong with each other," reviewer Jordan Ramée said. "Hilarious characters like Willhelm keep things from getting too stressful, and Crisbell's powerful Time Mage abilities lead to some intriguing narrative choices, fun puzzles, and engaging combat."