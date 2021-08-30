Halo MCC Beta PS5 Restock Tracker September PS Plus Games New Halo 3 Map Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Patch Notes
Login / Sign Up

Cris Tales' Punishing Endgame Boss Should Now Be A Lot Easier

A new patch has made turn-based RPG Cris Tales a little less intimidating.

By on

Comments

Just over a month after its release, turn-based RPG Cris Tales has released its first update, including some much called-for balance tweaks. Chief among them are changes that have protagonist Cris learning the Heal skill much earlier, and an update that will stop the game's difficult endgame boss from repeatedly healing itself.

While Cris Tales, an homage to classic JRPGs, has been praised for its unique puzzle-like approach to combat, players have criticized the game's tedious endgame battle with the Time Empress. Due to the Empress's powerful Perfect Cure heal spell, the battle is much more time-consuming than it should be, requiring constant management just to keep the battle progressing.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X Gameplay Livestream
  2. The Evolution of Halo's Magnum in PvP
  3. CD Projekt Red Hires Community Modders To Help Cyberpunk2077 | GameSpot News
  4. Hearthstone Mercenaries Gameplay Showcase Livestream
  5. Dead Space Remake Developer Livestream
  6. 27 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  7. Lost Judgment - Official English Cast Reveal Trailer
  8. Tim Schafer Answers 23 Questions
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rust’s Guns
  10. Call of Duty: Vanguard - Champion Hill Alpha Gameplay
  11. Halo Infinite Edition Xbox Series X Is Already Getting Scalped | GameSpot News
  12. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl - Official CatDog Character Gameplay Reveal

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 14 Minutes Of Exclusive Cris Tales PC Gameplay

The new update has nerfed this ability, limiting Perfect Cure's use to just two times in a fight. Another helpful boost has been added for players who may be struggling with earlier fights, with protagonist Crisbell now unlocking Heal at level 2.

The patch includes a number of other bug fixes as well, and is out now for Steam and PlayStation 5. Modus Games hasn't said when the patch will come to other platforms.

Despite some flaws like the ones addressed in this initial patch, Cris Tales has been well received, with GameSpot's review rating it 8/10. Cris Tales "delivers a wonderfully satisfying story about a group of troubled individuals striving to save the world for their own reasons, and along the way finding a place to belong with each other," reviewer Jordan Ramée said. "Hilarious characters like Willhelm keep things from getting too stressful, and Crisbell's powerful Time Mage abilities lead to some intriguing narrative choices, fun puzzles, and engaging combat."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Cris Tales
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)