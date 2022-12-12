Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission

The recently revealed FPS features Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Kim Basinger, and Chuck Norris.

By on

Comments

We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission.

Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows four characters--Stinger, Jupiter, Mr. X, and Clutch--using stealth at first to break into a building. After rappelling down the building like they're Ethan Hunt from Mission: Impossible, shotguns and assault rifles come out as the group breaks into a vault to steal two statues.

Helicopters whisk away the stolen statues. But the crew still needs to get away, so that means blasting their way through armored enemies and traveling underground. The trailer shows different members getting knocked down at points, though teammates can revive these players before they bleed out. Keep in mind that four-player multiplayer is available in missions just like this one.

Publisher 505 Games and developer Ingame Studios say Crime Boss: Rockay City will feature a roguelike campaign. Sheriff Norris (played by Chuck Norris) will be attempting to stop players along with gang overlords like Hielo (Vanilla Ice) and Khan.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will also feature Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, Michael Madsen, and Kim Basinger. The game is set during the 1990s in Florida. The co-op FPS will release on the Epic Games Store on March 23, 2023, followed by console launches later in the year.

