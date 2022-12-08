Crime Boss: Rockay City Features Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, And More

If you had a dream that Vanilla Ice and Chuck Norris were starring in a first-person crime shooter together, you'd probably laugh when you woke up. However, that game is real, and it's called Crime Boss: Rockay City. Announced during The Game Awards, the co-op game comes from Ingame Studios and 505 Games, and those two stars are just the tip of the iceberg.

Michael Masden (Reservoir Dogs) stars in the lead role as Travis Baker, a career criminal attempting to take power in the mob after a previous crime boss died. Playing as Baker, you'll be able to handpick your own crew and play through both a single-player campaign as well as cooperative multiplayer. Not unlike in Payday or Grand Theft Auto V, you'll be able to pull off co-op heists, with big rewards if you come out alive.

Alongside the aforementioned names, the game also features Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, and Damion Poiter. 505 Games emphasized its cast as "'90s heroes" in the announcement, so it's very possible the tone could resemble that era's crime films.

Crime Boss: Rockay City will release on March 28, 2023 via the Epic Games Store, and preorders are 40% for the next 36 hours. Console versions are planned for later that year.