Crash Remaster Is Back At No. 1 In Australia And New Zealand
Back on top.
After dropping down to No. 2 in last week's charts, the Crash Bandicoot remaster is back at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA has released the latest weekly physical game sales charts for both regions, and the N. Sane Trilogy sold the most on the all-platforms chart in the two markets for the week ended August 6.
The game was outsold by the hugely popular Rugby League Live 4 the week prior. That game, developed by Australian studio Big Ant, landed in the No. 2 position for the latest week in both Australia and New Zealand on the all-platforms chart.
The N. Sane Trilogy is also a chart-topper in the UK and the US. Speaking about the game's commercial success earlier this month on an earnings call, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said, "Crash has surpassed all of our expectations by a pretty wide margin." Activision is considering more remasters of its other games, too.
You can see the full charts for the week ended August 6 below, broken down by platform. As usual, they cover physical game sales only. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.
Australia
All Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rugby League Live 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Splatoon 2
- Prey
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rugby League Live 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Last of Us
Xbox One
- Rugby League Live 4
- Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Minecraft
- Rainbow Six Siege
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Star Fox Zero
- Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
- Minecraft
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Yoshi's Wooly World
- Mario Party 10
- Mario Kart 8
- Super Mario 3D World
- Super Smash Bros.
PlayStation Vita
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- God Wars: Future Past
- Minecraft
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz
- World of Final Fantasy
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
3DS
- Miitopia
- Pokemon Sun
- Hey! Pikmin
- Pokemon Moon
- Donkey Kong Country: Returns
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Super Smash Bros.
- Ever Oasis
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Lego City Undercover
- Disgaea 5 Complete
- Super Bomberman R
PC
- The Sims 4
- Prey
- Battlefield 1
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
New Zealand
All-Platforms
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rugby League Live 4
- Tekken 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Battlefield 1
- Fallout 4
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
PS4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rugby League Live 4
- Tekken 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Fallout 4
- Doom
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Rugby League Live 4
- Battlefield 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Minecraft
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Wii U
- Star Fox Zero
- Pikmin 3
- Yoshi's Wooly World
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Terraria
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Art Academy Atelier
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Darksiders II
- Disney Infinity 3.0
PlayStation Vita
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
- Child of Light
- Gravity Rush
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Lego The Hobbit
- Lego: Jurassic World
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz
- The Lego Movie Video Game
3DS
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Miitopia
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Super Mario Maker
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon X
- Hey! Pikmin
- Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- 1-2-Switch
- Arms
- Just Dance 2017
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Lego City Undercover
- Disgaea 5 Complete
PC
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Sims 4 Get To Work
- Overwatch
- Battlefield 1
- Starcraft II: Battle Chest
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- Prey
- Titanfall 2
Join the conversation