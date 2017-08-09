Crash Remaster Is Back At No. 1 In Australia And New Zealand

After dropping down to No. 2 in last week's charts, the Crash Bandicoot remaster is back at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA has released the latest weekly physical game sales charts for both regions, and the N. Sane Trilogy sold the most on the all-platforms chart in the two markets for the week ended August 6.

The game was outsold by the hugely popular Rugby League Live 4 the week prior. That game, developed by Australian studio Big Ant, landed in the No. 2 position for the latest week in both Australia and New Zealand on the all-platforms chart.

The N. Sane Trilogy is also a chart-topper in the UK and the US. Speaking about the game's commercial success earlier this month on an earnings call, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said, "Crash has surpassed all of our expectations by a pretty wide margin." Activision is considering more remasters of its other games, too.

You can see the full charts for the week ended August 6 below, broken down by platform. As usual, they cover physical game sales only. Another thing to note is that the group that puts together these lists, the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association, does not release specific sales numbers.

Australia

All Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rugby League Live 4 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Splatoon 2 Prey Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rugby League Live 4 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Prey Call of Duty: Black Ops III Rainbow Six: Siege Horizon: Zero Dawn The Last of Us

Xbox One

Rugby League Live 4 Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Prey Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Minecraft Rainbow Six Siege

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Fox Zero Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash Minecraft Cars 3: Driven to Win Yoshi's Wooly World Mario Party 10 Mario Kart 8 Super Mario 3D World Super Smash Bros.

PlayStation Vita

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization God Wars: Future Past Minecraft Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz World of Final Fantasy Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Looney Tunes Galactic Sports Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

3DS

Miitopia Pokemon Sun Hey! Pikmin Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country: Returns Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Super Smash Bros. Ever Oasis

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Arms 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Lego City Undercover Disgaea 5 Complete Super Bomberman R

PC

The Sims 4 Prey Battlefield 1 The Sims 4 City Living Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Sims 4 Get to Work World of Warcraft: Legion Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V

New Zealand

All-Platforms

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rugby League Live 4 Tekken 7 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare EA Sports UFC 2 Horizon: Zero Dawn Battlefield 1 Fallout 4 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

PS4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rugby League Live 4 Tekken 7 Grand Theft Auto V Horizon: Zero Dawn Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare EA Sports UFC 2 Fallout 4 Doom Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rugby League Live 4 Battlefield 1 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Motorsport 6 Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Minecraft Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Wii U

Star Fox Zero Pikmin 3 Yoshi's Wooly World Batman: Arkham Origins Terraria Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Art Academy Atelier Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Darksiders II Disney Infinity 3.0

PlayStation Vita

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend Child of Light Gravity Rush Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Lego The Hobbit Lego: Jurassic World Phineas & Ferb: Day of Doofenshmirtz The Lego Movie Video Game

3DS

Pokemon Moon Pokemon Sun Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Miitopia Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Super Mario Maker Mario Kart 7 Pokemon X Hey! Pikmin Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Nintendo Switch

Splatoon 2 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 1-2-Switch Arms Just Dance 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Cars 3: Driven to Win Lego City Undercover Disgaea 5 Complete

PC