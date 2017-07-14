Crash Force Game Code Giveaway (PC Only)

We have 150 codes to give away for the full Steam game, Crash Force (PC only). Crash Force is an online multiplayer, arena, shooting game at its core with RPG and racing elements.

This is NOT an instant win. Competition commences Friday, July 14, 2017 at 12:01 AM Pacific and ends Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 5:00PM Pacific. 150 winners will be contacted via email with their code. Entry is open worldwide.

Crash Force is a culmination of gaming’s most popular genres that aims to deliver fast-paced, arena-style battles infused with strategic RPG elements. With a plethora of combat-ready vehicles, Crash Force allows players to strategically pick their choice of hovercraft, each designed for a variety of play styles, and also gives players freedom to design their machines for intense, real-time battles up to 6-vs-6.

Enter below and gain additional entries: