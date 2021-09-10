Crash Bandicoot Studio Teases More On Franchise's 25th Anniversary

Crash Bandicoot's 25th-anniversary celebrations have officially kicked off, with Activision marking the occasion with a special Crashiversary bundle of the latest games and a teaser for the future of the franchise.

Toys for Bob studio heads Paul Yan and Avery Lodato began the festivities with a video highlight reel of the original Crash Bandicoot games, the N. Sane Trilogy remake, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Right at the end of the video, Lodato dropped another hint that more Crash content is on the horizon.

"Happy 25th anniversary, Crash, we'll see more of you very soon," Lodato said.

Whether those plans involve Crash Bandicoot 5 or more actors popping up in locations while dressed up as the jorts-wearing marsupial remains to be seen. Toys for Bob has transitioned to a support studio role for Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision's popular battle royale spin-off from the main Call of Duty series. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time was well-received when it landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020, and since then the game has been ported over to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

"Even more so than playing the N.Sane Trilogy, which literally remade the original Crash games from my youth, playing Crash 4 felt like getting back in touch with the series," Mike Epstein wrote in GameSpot's Crash 4: It's About Time review. "It's an injection of new ideas into now-classic gameplay that surprises and delights, even as it feels like a homecoming. Truly, games like this are why we come running back to long-dormant franchises with open arms."