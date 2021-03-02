Crash Bandicoot: On The Run Trailer Reveals March 25 Release Date

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is coming March 25, King announced today. The free-to-play mobile Crash spin-off will be available on iOS and Android devices. The announcement notes this is part of the 25th anniversary of the Crash franchise, which debuted on the original PlayStation.

As the name suggests, On the Run is a runner, so you'll be steering Crash as he makes his way through obstacles and stages. King released a new trailer confirming, yep, it looks like a Crash game, as you swipe to steer him through crates and around enemies while collecting delicious fruit.

The game will feature recognizable Crash locations like Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, and Bear It. You can register early, which will unlock the Blue Hyena skin for use in the full game. King has also promised features like asynchronous multiplayer and a base-building mechanic.

In an interview with GameSpot, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run creative lead Stephen Jarrett explained how the team set out to make a runner game with distinct stages that feel like they have their own consistent geography.

"Instead of having an endless run, there are these lands that you can actually explore," Jarrett said. "So making those decisions like, 'Oh, I'm going to go left because I know that item is down there.' Or, 'Oh, I'm going to go through the cave. And then through the secret path on the right because I know that's where I can find these special items.' We want you to have this sense of exploration that has never been seen in runners."