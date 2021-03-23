Crash Bandicoot: On The Run Sets Out To Be The "Crashiest Crash Game"

Crash Bandicoot has reemerged in recent years as a nostalgic platforming icon, between the remastered Crash N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. And like those returns to the Crash universe, the upcoming mobile runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run looks to be a re-imagining of Crash for the modern age. Developer King recently gave us a detailed look at the game coming to iOS and Android devices this week.

A mobile runner seems like a natural fit for Crash Bandicoot, a game that was always defined by running and dodging obstacles. King said it wanted to the "Crashiest Crash game ever"--both a marketing slogan and internal goal that came up often during the presentation. This isn't an infinite runner, though, instead composed of defined stages with their own layouts, secrets, and bosses to battle. You'll be swiping to steer him across lanes for collecting fruit, dodging obstacles, and jumping.

But many successful mobile games are known for living forever on your device--diversionary time-wasters that are always there with something fresh to do while you wait in line or sit on the bus. Simply giving players a campaign to complete would be short-lived, so this Crash game has implemented some mobile hooks to keep players tapping away and coming back.

The first of those is stage Missions, which might challenge you to collect a certain number of ingredients or other items in a level. That aims to let players plumb the stages, finding hidden paths they may have overlooked in their first pass.

Those are augmented by asynchronous co-op with the addition of Teams. You can create your own team for others to join or join an existing one, and collect Trophies toward a cumulative team goal. Your team can keep in touch with a dedicated chat function to keep track of your goals. You can even represent your team colors with a Team Run, which will pit you against members of other teams to see who can last the longest in a stage. Being among the top teams in a given season will earn you extra rewards like special skins.

And naturally, it wouldn't be a game release in 2021 without a season pass. This one is split between a free tier and the appropriately named Bandicoot Pass, offering extra rewards and skins for progression. King expects skins to be a major part of its rewards structure, having already shown several for both Crash and Coco. Skins come with powerup rewards like multipliers to item collection, so scoring a legendary skin or two may help you complete your collecting goals.

King stressed that it's been hearing fan feedback, having taken it on some early boss art. It also noted that it's keenly aware of some fan requests, like a classically-styled Crash stage where the bandicoot runs toward the screen, away from an encroaching threat. Those are in the works, the studio said, even if they're not quite ready to roll out at launch.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is coming to Android and iOS on Thursday, March 25. You can register early to unlock a Blue Hyena skin in the full game.