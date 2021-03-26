The Suicide Squad Trailer Drops CoD Vanguard WW2 Rumor Xbox Showcase Monster Hunter Rise Review Disney+ Price Destiny 2 Proving Ground Strike

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Off To A Strong Start On Mobile

The latest Crash Bandicoot adventure has attracted millions of players in its first day since launch.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is the latest title featuring the former PlayStation mascot, and it's already a big hit across both iOS and Android.

The mobile game, which launched yesterday, managed more than 8.1 million downloads since it first hit both respective storefronts. The actual total number of downloads is even higher, with the game attracting over 11.4 million players since it launched in limited regions for pre-release testing a few weeks ago. The bulk of the downloads occurred in the US, with Mexico, Brazil, and the UK making up the other top four spaces.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is an auto-runner in the style of Temple Run, where you must use swipes to the left and right to guide Crash and Coco down three lanes in a level. It still features various series staples such as low slide, destructive spins, and lifesaving Aku Aku buffs, while also introducing new mechanics such as explosive berries that can be lobbed at bosses and bouncy mushrooms that can get you to high platforms.

The game also features a decent amount of traditional free-to-play microtransactions, with specific resources needing to be crafted in order to continue playing. You can wait for these to complete by themselves or pay money to speed up the process, depending on how invested you are in the level-based campaign.

If you're looking for something more akin to the Crash games on the original PlayStation, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a fine balance between nostalgia and modern platforming, with its Xbox Series X|S and PS5 patch launching recently for free, too.

