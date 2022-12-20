The mobile game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is shutting down very soon, developer King has announced. Service for the game will be terminated on February 16, 2023.

"On that date the servers will be taken down and the game will no longer be playable," King said in a social media post.

King shut off in-game purchases on December 19. Players who have an in-game balance of purple crystals need to spend them before February 16. Whether or not there is a firesale on in-game items due to the impending shutdown isn't immediately known.

"It has meant so much to bring your favorite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game. Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games," the developer said.

The game's official shutdown notice came after fans noticed that On the Run was delisted from mobile storefronts recently (via Engadget), leading some to wonder about the game's fate. On the Run is a "runner" game similar to Temple Run. It launched in March 2021.

While On the Run is shutting down, Activision is releasing another Crash game, Crash Team Rumble, in 2023. This is a 4v4 arena brawler set for release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.