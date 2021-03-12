Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Coming To PC March 26

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to PC on March 26 via Battlenet. A new trailer to celebrate the launch on new platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S dropped the PC date at the very end.

This will be the first launch of Crash 4 on a PC marketplace, as Battlenet is Activision's usual marketplace of choice for PC releases. The release trailer didn't give PC recommended specs or other details, but presumably it will come with performance similar to the PS5 and Series X|S upgrades if your system is up to snuff.

The PS5 and Series X|S versions are upgraded with 4K and 60fps and faster load times. If you already own it on PS4 or Xbox One, the upgrade is free within the same console family, and your save data will transfer as well. Xbox Series X|S features Smart Delivery to make the process easier, and the PS5 version makes use of the system's activity cards and the DualSense adaptive triggers. The Nintendo Switch version also released this week. Both the Switch and PC versions are $40.

"Even more so than playing the N.Sane Trilogy, which literally remade the original Crash games from my youth, playing Crash 4 felt like getting back in touch with the series," Mike Epstein wrote in GameSpot's Crash 4 review. "It's an injection of new ideas into now-classic gameplay that surprises and delights, even as it feels like a homecoming. Truly, games like this are why we come running back to long-dormant franchises with open arms."