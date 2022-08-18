Crash 4 Dev Teases Its Next Project

Toys for Bob, the Activision-owned studio that most recently developed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, has teased a new game. On Twitter, the company asked its followers to name every game that the studio has released over the years, and followed that up with another tweet pointing to an 18th game that has yet to be announced.

"Thanks for playing along. How many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover," the studio said with a suggestive winky face emoji.

Fans flooded the replies with guesses for what Toys for Bob might make next, with many hoping for a new Spyro or Crash project. Windows Central reported that a new Crash game might be in the works, but whether or not it's real, and if so, if Toys for Bob is making it, remains to be seen.

Thanks for playing along, how many did you guess correctly? Ya know, it's pretty convenient we have more wall space to cover... 😉 pic.twitter.com/g4A5hkAHk3 — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) August 16, 2022

The studio is collaborating with Activision's other teams on Call of Duty: Warzone, but it might have other projects in the works, too. Job listings at the company discovered by VGC point to Toys for Bob making a non-Call of Duty game, though nothing has been announced or confirmed as of yet.

The Spyro and Crash franchises, along with Toys for Bob and every other Activision studio, will join Microsoft if and when the Xbox company's massive deal goes through.

