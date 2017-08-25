Crackdown 3 Should Have Been Announced Later, Microsoft States

Crackdown 3 was announced way back in 2014, only a few months after the Xbox One was released. However, just recently, the game was delayed until Spring 2018. Now, Microsoft says that it made a mistake in announcing the game as early as it did.

In an interview with Polygon, Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis said that, in her opinion, the game was announced prematurely. She remarked that it's been more difficult than anticipated to get Crackdown 3's three game modes up to high quality.

"We definitely underestimated the challenge of making sure the quality bar of all three of those modes was high and it delivers on what we need to deliver on," she explained. "So we had to take the extra time [and] make sure that we're delivering the game the Crackdown fans want. It was a super hard decision to do that, and it was made harder because we announced the game."

Crackdown 3's situation is something that Microsoft will learn from, Loftis said. It's not the only game that she believes Microsoft announced too soon, so the company needs to get better in the future.

"I think in the past we have made the mistake of announcing some exclusives a little bit too early," she stated. "We're trying to learn from that mistake and do better, so we have a bit that's in development now that we're not talking about. We're in this for the long haul, and we want to make sure that not just in the spring of 2018, but in the summer, and in the fall, and the spring of 2019 that we'll have great, unique, fun experiences for Xbox gamers."

You can see Crackdown 3 in action in the embed above. You can also check out the reveal trailer for Commander Jaxon here, a character who is played by actor Terry Crews.