Cozy Platformer Mail Time Gets New Trailer, PlayStation Versions Coming

As part of the Wholesome Snack stream, 3D-platformer Mail Time got a new trailer and an announcement that it would be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April 2023, alongside the previously announced PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

In Mail Time, you play as a little mushroom-wearing mail carrier, delivering packages and letters to the sleepy towns and homes of a forest world called Grumblewood Grove. You can leap from branches, use envelopes to glide, and jump on mushrooms to reach unseen heights. The forest is populated by various critters, including a capybara hiding in a barrel, a scheming crime-doing rat, and a peckish hamster. The trailer shows off a never-before-seen area: an enormous leftover picnic.

Mail Time is from 23-year-old solo developer Kela Van Der Deijl. Mail Time pulls from the platformers of the Nintendo 64 area like Mario 64 and Banjo Kazooie. It offers large levels with a multitude of tasks to do and items to collect, albeit with a hand-drawn aesthetic and a eye towards a cozy lived-in atmosphere. The unnamed mail carrier is fully customizable from head to toe, with over 46,000 potential combinations between hair color, skin tone, and clothing. You can also choose the mail career's pronouns.

Mail Time is set to release in April 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.