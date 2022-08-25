Corsair's New Gaming Monitor Can Be Bent To Create A Curve

LG and Corsair are collaborating on a new display that seeks to give you the best of both worlds, with the ability to manually change from a flat to curved panel.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex is one of the first of its kind, taking LG's already impressive flexible W-OLED displays and giving users the flexibility to choose what they want to use in any given scenario. Flat panels are often preferred for productivity use in order to prevent distortion of text, while curved panels can offer some improved immersion when gaming.

By grabbing the sides on the Xeneon Flex, you can independently adjust each side of the monitor from fully flat to a curvature of 800R, which is just shy of Samsung's aggressive 1000R curvature on many of its gaming monitors. The display will not allow you to go beyond that curvature with a reasonable amount of force, in case you're afraid of snapping your display.

Outside of the headline feature, the Xeneon Flex seems like a feature-rich monitor, too. Its W-OLED panel will produce the deep blacks and rich colors seen in LG's OLED TV range, but with a maximum peak brightness of 1000 nits. It's a 45-inch panel with a resolution of 3440x1440, supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. With a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A connectivity.

Corsair hasn't, however, disclosed just how much this display will cost when it eventually arrives, or when that might happen, but did tease that more details will be revealed later this year.