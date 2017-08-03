Corsair One Pro Packs The Powerful GTX 1080 Ti In A Mini Case For Over $2000

The Corsair One is the company's first foray into pre-built gaming PCs, which released earlier this year, and it's getting a few new high-end configurations. Today, Corsair announced three additional SKUs of its systems, under the name Corsair One Pro, that come equipped with a liquid-cooled version of Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti graphics card and a super-fast 480GB m.2 NVMe solid-state drive.

Take note that these systems are very expensive; the cheapest Corsair One with a GTX 1080 Ti will cost $2300 USD. The $2700 SKU comes with a beefier power supply, and the top-end $2900 system packs in 32GB of RAM. These are the full specifications for the three options:

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K, Z270 chipset (liquid-cooled)

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti (liquid-cooled)

Memory: 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM (32GB for top-end version)

Storage: 480GB m.2 NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD

Power Supply: Corsair SFX 400W 80 Plus Gold (500W for two higher versions)

The Corsair One pre-built PC.

All Corsair One systems measure in at 15 inches tall, 7.9 inches long, and 6.9 inches wide. For more on how these individual components perform, check out our reviews of the GTX 1080 Ti graphics card and Intel's Core i7-7700K processor.