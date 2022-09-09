Corsair Jumps Into The Ultra-Slim Gaming Keyboard Market With The K100 Air Wireless

Corsair has announced a new mechanical keyboard, which combines an ultra-slim design with wireless technology and durable materials. The Corsair K100 Air Wireless also comes equipped with dedicated media keys similar to its bigger and beefier wired K100 sibling, and you'll be able to save up to 50 unique profiles on the keyboard.

Externally, it has an ultra-thin 17mm profile, aluminum frame, and Cherry MX RGB ultra low-profile tactile mechanical keys. What this means is that the keyboard resembles the low profile that you'd typically find on a laptop, but the acoustic feedback is similar to an MX Brown switch and creates a more subtle typing experience. This key setup is usually favored by office and content creators who want a quieter sound when typing and a smooth tactile bump when they press the keys. Basically, low-volume keys with a satisfying push experience.

Corsair K100 Air Wireless keyboard

Corsair says that the battery will last up to 50 hours from a full charge with RGB lighting activated. If you turn backlighting off, however, that number jumps to a whopping 200 hours. You'll be able to seamlessly switch between wireless connections with the press of a key. Up to three device profiles can be saved, and the K100 Air is compatible with both PC and Mac. If you run out of juice while using the keyboard, you can utilize a wired connection with a detachable USB-C cable.

A number of the company's other technologies have also been incorporated into the K100 Air Wireless, including Axon hyper-processing, Elgato Stream Deck software integration, and iCUE software.

Corsair's K100 Air launches October 4. You'll be able to purchase the keyboard directly from Corsair or at major retailers that carry Corsair products. Corsair hasn't revealed the price yet, but expect it to align with other premium wireless keyboards.