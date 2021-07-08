Cooler Master's $2,000 Gaming Chair Features Haptic Feedback

Gaming chairs come in a variety of shapes and very loud colors, but one thing that has been missing from this furniture is a way to make them more immersive. PC accessories manufacturer Cooler Master and haptics specialist D-BOX plans to change that with the Motion 1, a chair that incorporates the same technology from theaters and theme parks to provide users with haptic feedback support while playing a game or watching a movie.

It's worth noting that the chair will only work with nearly 200 PC games for now while Cooler Master works on console game integration. It won't be cheap either as $2,000 is the starting price-point and goes up to $2,300 for the top-tier Motion 1.

"This innovation will provide movement and vibration to gamers, allowing them to have a better experience by bringing an immersive and more realistic aspect to the game," D-BOX president Sébastien Mailhot said in a press release. "Cooler Master has developed a unique and versatile design, providing unparalleled comfort for working, playing, and for watching movies, while also benefiting from high-fidelity haptic movement."

While the teaser trailer reveals very little of what the chair actually looks like, the few glimpses seen did reveal a swivel base, plenty of padding, and a throne-like silhouette. If you'd prefer more options or you simply can't wait to sink into something even more luxurious for your next gaming session, check out our feature on the best PC and console gaming chairs that you can buy right now.