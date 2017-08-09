Cool-Looking Superhero Sim Coming To PS4 In September

Many video games offer players the chance to step into the shoes of a powerful hero, but few depict the gravity of the role like Megaton Rainfall, a first-person "superhero sim" from independent developer Pentadimensional Games. Today, Pentadimensional released a new trailer for the ambitious title and announced its PlayStation 4 release date: September 26.

Megaton Rainfall places players in the role of an "indestructible interdimensional superbeing." You'll have to use your immense powers to defend Earth from alien invaders, but your superhuman abilities can inadvertently destroy the people you're charged with protecting. "Each new superpower you gain has a dark side you must avoid," the developer says in a post on the PlayStation Blog. "Your basic shot destroys entire buildings every time you miss your target. Your telekinesis can prevent enemy grenades from damaging the humans, but it can also send vehicles careening down the street. The gigaton blast can destroy an enemy mothership… or the entire city."

Pentadimensional says it sought to capture the "unprecedented freedom of movement" of being a superhero with Megaton Rainfall, and as such the game features immense, destructible environments that players can freely fly around. At the beginning, you'll be limited to exploring the Earth, "from the bottom of the ocean to the stratosphere," but during the course of the game you'll gain the ability to "fly to the Moon or walk across the surface of the Sun."

Megaton Rainfall is also coming to PC via Steam, though Pentadimensional hasn't announced a release date for that version. PS4 players can play through entire game using PSVR, and the title will feature PS4 Pro support for 4K resolution. GameSpot got to try Megaton Rainfall in 2015 and called it "probably the most accurate Superman simulator."