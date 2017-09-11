Cool-Looking Mario And Zelda Nintendo Switch Controllers Up For Pre-Order

Nintendo Switch owners on the search for a new controller for their console have two cool-looking new options to choose from. PowerA is releasing a pair of officially licensed wired Switch controllers this October.

The two controllers sport designs inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the Super Mario series. Both feature a 10-foot removable USB cable, rubber grips, and six interchangeable analog caps. You can take a look at images of the controllers below.

Each controller retails for $30. However, they lack some of the features found in the standard Switch Pro Controller. Most notably, the PowerA versions do not have HD Rumble, gyro controls, or an NFC reader for Amiibo support.

The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario PowerA controllers release on October 23. Both are up for pre-order right now on Amazon; you can find the Legend of Zelda controller here and the Super Mario one here.