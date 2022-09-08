Cookie Run: Kingdom Gets Even Weirder, And Devsisters' Brixity Is Coming Soon To iOS And Android

Devsisters is certainly staying busy, partnering with Disney on one game and working to save humanity in another.

By on

Comments

Cookie Run: Kingdom is getting even bigger with the addition of the Candy Diver Cookie. Long away from their beloved sea, the candy gumballs that once filled their helmet have been replaced by sloshing soda water. If you have any idea how exactly that works, we're all ears. Well, ears and soda water.

The announcement trailer, which was shown as part of GameSpot Swipe, also gave us a look at the Disney crossover characters in the game. As part of the Festival of Dreams & Wishes, characters like Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Mickey, and Belle will visit the game in October 2022. Many details remain unclear, but another big crossover was also teased in the presentation.

Click To Unmute
  1. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  2. PS5 Gets New Hardware And Software Improvements | GameSpot News
  3. Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  5. NBA 2K23: The City
  6. Claudia × Guren Blade | New Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  7. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  8. Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile - Official Reveal Trailer
  9. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile
  10. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer
  12. Devolver Tumble Time - Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer

Developer Devsisters has been creating new Cookie Run games for years, but it's also expanding to new territory with Brixity. Pronounced like "Brick City," which will be very clear when you start playing, the game sees you helping the few survivors of humanity as they attempt a return to Earth. It has been 500 years since the Earth was last habitable, but the creation of a new substance called "Brix" could be the solution to save the now-hostile planet.

The twist here is that Brix require the power of creativity in order to function. To make humanity's homeworld safe again, you must design your own city first. The humans living there don't have much they must do, but in preparation for returning to Earth, they can train to become anything from a construction worker to the Tooth Fairy. We aren't asking questions.

Brixity doesn't yet have a release date, but it's coming to both iOS and Android.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
GameSpot Swipe
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)