Converse Pokemon Sneakers Look Great, But Don't Get Too Excited

The Pokemon Company and Converse Japan have teamed up again to create a range of Pokemon sneakers, based on some of the most iconic pocket monsters from the original games.

As spotted by Kotaku, the Converse shoes will be available in four distinct pairs--Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, and Mewtwo --each one sporting a color palette inspired by their respective pocket monsters. The design isn't ostentatious either, as each Chuck will enhance the overall color on the canvas with some Pokedex stats on the right shoe and small pixel art of the Pokemon on the tongue.

Converse sneakers have undergone an Eeveelution.

Gallery

Each shoe also has different Pokeball-themed shoelace tags; Pikachu gets a regular Pokeball, Eevee's laces have Great Ball colors, Charizard sports an Ultra Ball motif, and Mewtwo has Master Ball theming. The shoe box continues this aesthetic, as each one bears Pokeball colors as well.

The catch here is that these sneakers will be exclusive to Japan for now, and will retail for around $75 in that market. Pokemon and Converse have collaborated before, as the clothing brand rolled out Pokemon-themed footwear, apparel, and accessories last year for the 25th anniversary of the pocket monster series. Which all sold out, very, very quickly.