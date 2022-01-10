Converse Launches Pokemon Anniversary Items and Nearly All of Them Are Already Sold Out

The Pokemon x Converse line launched last week on January 7, and it’s already mostly sold out. Converse collaborated with The Pokemon Company to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary, which technically ended last year. Its Pokemon apparel and accessories caters to men, women, and children, all with the rocker band aesthetic that Converse is known for.

Converse x Pokemon Poke Ball Chuck Taylor All Star

Unfortunately, the core collection barely has anything left. At this time of writing, the Converse x Pokemon Camp Cap is the only item left in stock. Some items, like the Converse x Pokémon Go 2 Pikachu Backpack, are labeled “coming soon” without a release date.

However, fans can still design their own Pokemon-themed Converses with Pokemon By You, a variation of the company customization tool Converse By You. Pokemon By You includes many Pokemon-themed design additions like a Poke Ball patch instead of the signature Converse star, a Poke Ball print stripe on the heel, and Poke Ball-colored eyelets.

Pokemon x Converse Children's Sneakers

Most notably, customers can choose the starter Pokemon from their favorite region to print on either side of their shoes. For example, the Kanto design includes Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle posed together. Pikachu joins each starter trio as a fourth member. Pokemon By You still has many sizes available in its five monochrome colors, possibly because the customized Converses cost slightly more than the ready-to-buy ones.

Converse originally set the release date for Converse x Pokemon to December 10, 2021, but later moved it to January 7, 2022. Pokemon x Converse went live at 10 AM EST, which means the items have been up for sale for over 48 hours. It’s unclear whether or not Converse will restock the collection after the initial launch. Goes to show that if you snooze like Snorlax, you lose.