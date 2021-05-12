Control Studio Remedy Confirms It Now Has Six Games In Development

Control developer Remedy Entertainment has provided some insight into what it's working on right now, and this includes a brand-new game that the studio is keeping under wraps. In total, Remedy has now six games in the works that we know about.

As part of Remedy's latest earnings report, the company said nearly all of the developers who worked on Control have now shifted to "other Remedy projects." One of these is a "new, exciting early-phase project."

CEO Tero Virtala was asked on an earnings call if this game was separate from any of Remedy's previously announced new games, and he confirmed that it is. "Yes, we have a new project, but it is in very, very early stages. Nothing more to expand on that," he said, as reported by IGN.

This is now the sixth game that Remedy has confirmed it's working on. The other projects include the single-player modes for Crossfire X and Crossfire HD. Additionally, Remedy is making two games with Epic Games, including a AAA title that will move into full production soon and a "smaller-scale" title that is now in "full production mode." Both are said to be set in the Alan Wake/Control universes.

Additionally, Remedy is making a free-to-play co-op game called Vanguard that is still in the early stages. Remedy said Vanguard's development is progressing "at a good pace," with internal playtesting happening now and plans to expand the external closed tests soon.

To support all of these projects, Remedy also confirmed in its earnings report that it now employs 281 people, which is an increase compared to last year. Remedy added that it is testing new ways to find talent to join the studio.

Overall, Remedy posted revenue of €8.1. million, which is up 3.4%, while total profit was €900,000, which compares to €1.1 million last year.

"Remedy Entertainment as a company, and our games specifically, are progressing according to our plans. We have a strong cash position, and our global market continues its rapid growth. Supported by all this, we have now started to implement the next phase of our strategy to reach ambitious long-term growth objectives," the studio said.