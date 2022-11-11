Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X|S

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.

"With Control, we leaped into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, the audience, for making Control such a success for us," Control game director Mikael Kasurinen said in a blog post. "With Control 2, we'll take another leap into the unknown. It'll be an unexpected journey. It'll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I've ever worked on. It's still early days, but it will be worth the wait."

505 Games co-CEOs Rami and Raffi Galante have described Control as the "biggest investment" that the publisher ever made and that the $51 million deal for the sequel with Remedy will allow the "success story" of Control to continue. Remedy will publish the game on PC and 505 Games will handle PS5 and Xbox Series X|S publishing duties.

Since it launched in 2019, Control has sold an impressive 3 million units, and an enhanced edition of the game was released later on PC and console.

Official Control 2 concept art

Remedy has a busy development slate as of late as the studio is working on Project Condor, a co-op multiplayer spin-off set in the Control universe and Alan Wake 2, which remains on track for release in 2023. Beyond those two projects, fans can also look forward to remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 in partnership with Rockstar Games.