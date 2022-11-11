Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X|S

Remedy Entertainment will develop Control 2 alongside publisher 505 Games.

By on

Comments

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.

"With Control, we leaped into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, the audience, for making Control such a success for us," Control game director Mikael Kasurinen said in a blog post. "With Control 2, we'll take another leap into the unknown. It'll be an unexpected journey. It'll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I've ever worked on. It's still early days, but it will be worth the wait."

Click To Unmute
  1. God Of War Ragnarok’s Immersive Mode Is The Way To Play
  2. DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
  3. Shoothouse Map | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
  5. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - World Intro Trailer
  6. Hellbreach: Vegas - Wishlist Now on Steam
  7. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer
  8. Tactics Ogre Reborn Video Review
  9. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Exploring Athia | PS5 Games
  10. Among Us VR Launch Trailer - IT'S OUT NOW AHHHH
  11. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Dev Diary #2: Meet The Rogue Traders Trailer
  12. Project: The Perceiver Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Control | Best Games Of 2019

505 Games co-CEOs Rami and Raffi Galante have described Control as the "biggest investment" that the publisher ever made and that the $51 million deal for the sequel with Remedy will allow the "success story" of Control to continue. Remedy will publish the game on PC and 505 Games will handle PS5 and Xbox Series X|S publishing duties.

Since it launched in 2019, Control has sold an impressive 3 million units, and an enhanced edition of the game was released later on PC and console.

Official Control 2 concept art
Official Control 2 concept art

Remedy has a busy development slate as of late as the studio is working on Project Condor, a co-op multiplayer spin-off set in the Control universe and Alan Wake 2, which remains on track for release in 2023. Beyond those two projects, fans can also look forward to remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 in partnership with Rockstar Games.

Control Is Filled With Details About Alan Wake's Fate
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Control
PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)