Contraband Announced From Avalanche Studios, And Its Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Avalanche Studios teased its next game during the Xbox E3 showcase, an open-world co-op game called Contraband. Like many of the other games announced during the showcase, it will be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass.

The teaser was short and details were scant. It was mostly a mood-setter with Steely Dan playing over a scene inside a storage facility, with various boxes and goods scattered about. Presumably those are, well, contraband. In a follow-up tweet, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg said that it's set in the 1970s in the fictional country of Bayan.

Excited to announce big new AAA Xbox Games Studios exclusive game we are making in partnership w/ the talented team at Avalanche Studios (team behind games like Just Cause). Contraband, a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan. https://t.co/G0sA9jctpN — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 13, 2021

Avalanche is the studio behind the Just Cause series, so we may expect similar bombastic action here.