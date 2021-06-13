Contraband Announced From Avalanche Studios, And Its Coming To Xbox Game Pass

How To Watch E3 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase Starfield Release Date E3 Schedule Today How to Watch Square Enix E3 2021 Far Cry 6 Trailer Avatar Game

Avalanche teased its next game during the Xbox E3 showcase, an open-world co-op game called Contraband.

Avalanche Studios teased its next game during the Xbox E3 showcase, an open-world co-op game called Contraband. Like many of the other games announced during the showcase, it will be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass.

The teaser was short and details were scant. It was mostly a mood-setter with Steely Dan playing over a scene inside a storage facility, with various boxes and goods scattered about. Presumably those are, well, contraband. In a follow-up tweet, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg said that it's set in the 1970s in the fictional country of Bayan.

Avalanche is the studio behind the Just Cause series, so we may expect similar bombastic action here.

