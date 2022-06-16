Console Supply Issues Might "Remain Rocky" Until 2023, Xbox Exec Says

Limited availability for parts and higher logistics pricing pressure are two of the main issues, Tim Stuart says.

By on

Comments

Xbox's chief financial officer has said the ongoing supply chain issues impacting console availability might remain challenging through 2022, suggesting it won't be very easy to find a new system until 2023.

Speaking during an investor call this week attended by GI.biz, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said "the supply chain environment could remain rocky through 2022 and the holiday season." He added that one of the issues impacting Xbox and others is limited parts and the other is "elevated logistics pricing pressuring margins."

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Reveal Event Livestream
  2. FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Livestream
  3. New PS5 Pro Controller May Be Revealed Soon | GameSpot News
  4. Exoprimal - Extended Gameplay Preview
  5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Review
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Developer Diary // Destruction
  7. Apex Legends Awakening Collection Trailer
  8. Prime Matter Anniversary Show Livestream
  9. OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent | Pre-register Trailer
  10. COD Vanguard & Warzone - Season Four ‘Mercenaries of Fortune’ Cinematic Trailer
  11. DIGIMON SURVIVE - Release Date Trailer
  12. Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Vector Glare Battle Pass Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Best Trailers from Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Microsoft does not announce Xbox sales numbers, but the Series X|S family of systems consistently outsells the PlayStation 5 in the US, suggesting Microsoft is having an easier time with the supply issues than Sony. That could change in the future, though, as Sony is projecting a big uptick in PS5 sales in the future, suggesting Sony believes the supply chain problem may be easing up.

The PS5 recently passed 20 million units sold. Sony promised a significant "ramp-up" in PS5 production to help meet demand.

Anecdotally, it appears the Xbox Series X has been easier to find in recent months, while the Series S console is regularly available at many retailers in the US.

Every Game Shown During The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022
See More

Despite the supply chain issues, Xbox had its best year ever in 2021 based on revenue. Xbox's fortunes are expected to only grow further with the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, including the Call of Duty franchises and all of its development studios.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)