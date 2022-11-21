Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick

A backward leap of faith can help you climb mountains.

As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward.

ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting to jump up a slope and sliding down it. Then, she turns around and leaps up the hill backwards, successfully making it up. Our own attempts have gotten the trick to work. If you are interested in trying it yourself, the key is mashing the jump button as you descend, so that your jump starts before you begin to slide down.

Now Playing: Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer

Once you get a little further into the game, and get abilities like Glide and Climb, the trick might be harder to pull off. However, with additional movement tools, you probably won't need it as much.

This is just one of many strange glitches and tricks that have been found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In a similar vein, players have found that they can increase the speed of movement in the game by synching multiple controllers. In addition, clips of funny, disturbing, or bizarre glitches have swept the internet in the wake of the game's launch. The GameSpot Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review, from reviewer Jake Dekker, gave the game a 8/10. He wrote, "while undercooked presentation and visual issues hold the games back, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still the best mainline Pokemon games in years."

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet
Nintendo Switch
