Concrete Genie Dev Is Making PS5 Title In Collaboration With Sony Pictures

Between Entwined and Concrete Genie, PixelOpus has made a name for itself creating stylish, colorful, and painterly games. It appears that the studio is doubling down on these attributes with its next project, as PixelOpus has announced that it is working on a PS5 game in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation.

News of the collaboration was revealed through a new PixelOpus job posting for a Principal Graphics Programmer. In the job description, the studio states that it is looking for someone to help build its tech in conjunction with Sony's animation house.

"We are seeking a Principal Graphics Programmer to contribute to our development process as we tackle exciting innovation and rendering opportunities through a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation," the job listing explains. "This position specializes in programming that centers around the graphics functionality of the PlayStation 5 and Unreal 5 game engine, but with our small team, responsibilities will be diverse."

We can glean only a scarce few details from this posting about what PixelOpus's next game might be. Right now, it seems to be coming only to PS5 and will be built on Unreal Engine 5. Unfortunately, that's all we know at the moment.

PixelOpus remains a small team, originating from a group of game designers who got their start as college students working on Entwined. It is now fully owned by PlayStation and is headquartered at PlayStation's headquarters in San Mateo. The studio's second game, Concrete Genie, came out in 2019 and tasks players with creating graffiti art that then comes to life.