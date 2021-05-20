Conan O'Brien's Review Of Biomutant: Way Too Long, Has No Point

Comedian and late night TV host Conan O'Brien has revived his silly, tongue-in-cheek video game show, Clueless Gamer, this time spotlighting one of the year's next big games, Biomutant. In the video, O'Brien and JB Smoove play the game and crack jokes about it.

In keeping with the tradition, spirit, and tone of the Clueless Gamer segments, O'Brien jokingly poked fun at Biomutant and what it's trying to achieve. His verdict? Biomutant is too long and too boring.

"It was a game that went way too long and seemed to have no point. Where a boy started to save his mother, and then said, ahh screw it, and let her drown," he said in a silly segment where he pretends to be the narrator. "Where a lot of pointless meandering somehow was supposed to mean something, in a world nobody cared about."

The video makes clear that THQ Nordic gave "promotional consideration" for this segment. As we learned previously, publishers can pay to have their games appear on Clueless Gamer. For example, the team behind the horror game Outlast paid $35,000 to be on the show.

The Clueless Gamer segment has been running for years, and it has covered numerous big games like The Witcher 3, Fallout 4, and numerous others. It was reported in 2017 that the Clueless Gamer show would be spun off into its own series, but that never happened.

O'Brien is ending his late night show in June before moving to HBO Max for something new, and fans are hoping to see Clueless Gamer also make the jump and continue in some way.

Developed by Experiment 101, Biomutant releases on May 25 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.