Conan Exiles Xbox One Edition, New Expansion Coming Soon

It's busy days ahead for Conan Exiles, as the game launches on Xbox One in the Game Preview program on August 16. That's also the day that the game's first expansion, The Frozen North, will arrive for both Xbox One and the previously released PC edition.

With the launch of The Frozen North, which will be free, Conan Exiles enters what developer Funcom says is "phase two" of the game's Early Access period. The game has been revamped "from top to bottom," Funcom says. Combat now supports light and heavy attacks, while the loot system has been revamped as well, the developer said. Check out the video below to hear directly from Funcom about what's new in Conan Exiles' "bigger and better" second phase.

The version of Conan Exiles coming to Xbox One's Game Preview program on August 16 is unfinished, just like the Early Access edition on PC. The full, finished version of the game is slated to come out on PC and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4, in Q1 2018.

"I am very proud of the team and the work they have done so far in Early Access," creative director Joel Bylos said in a statement. "They have really been working their arses off fixing bugs, squashing exploits, improving core features, and they have also added entire new features and content such as siege warfare, climbing, dungeons, and much more."

At E3 this year, Funcom announced that Conan Exiles will get an update for the Xbox One X to take advantage of the console's power. The console launches in November, so the update wouldn't be out until at least then.

The game launched earlier this year on Steam Early Access and sold 320,000 copies in its first week. That was good enough to recoup the game's development costs.