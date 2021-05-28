Conan Exiles' First Major Expansion, Isle Of Siptah, Is Out Now

Conan Exiles' first major expansion, Isle of Siptah, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian and the Isle of Siptah adds several new features and a bigger map.

The expansion increases the size of the map adding dozens of new points of interest, three new NPC factions, and a new religion. The expansion has been in Steam Early Access since September 2020, allowing for community feedback to influence the changes in the expansion. The vocal community helped point the developers in the direction of the areas players felt were the most important, Conan Exiles Project Director Scott Junior explained.

"The result is a massive and vibrant island, with loads to explore, and more freedom to pursue the objectives you enjoy the most," Junior said in a press release. "This kind of optimization is precisely what early access should be all about."

The Isle of Siptah expansion also features over a dozen new dungeons and two new building sets, allowing players to build pirate towns and majestic castles. The base game of Conan Exiles is also now available on Xbox Game Pass for console and cloud, arriving alongside Xbox Series X|S optimization.

Conan Exiles' Isle of Siptah Expansion is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC for $20.