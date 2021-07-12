Company Of Heroes, Warhammer Dev Teases New WW2 Project

Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment has launched a teaser for what seems to be a new project that will be formally revealed in the next 24 hours.

The developer's Twitch channel is currently showing a video featuring what looks to be old newsreel footage discussing the Italian front of World War II. The countdown clock featured in the video is set to end tomorrow, July 13, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, which is presumably when the official announcement of whatever this is will be made. Given the military theme, people are connecting the dots and thinking this might be a tease for new Company of Heroes game.

Whatever this project is, it appears to be separate from Relic's other in-development game, Age of Empires IV for Microsoft, which releases in late October.

The Company of Heroes series hasn't seen a new release since 2013's Company of Heroes 2. Curiously, the Company of Heroes official website is currently down for maintenance. Relic's owner, Sega, also owns the Total War series from Creative Assembly.

Relic's last game was Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, which was released in 2017. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on Relic's next project.