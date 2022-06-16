Company Of Heroes 3 Video Details New Ways To Blow Up Everything On The Map

Relic Entertainment released the latest developer diary video for its upcoming real-time strategy game Company of Heroes 3, this time focusing on the game's new destruction mechanics.

While destructible environments have always been a hallmark of the Company of Heroes franchise, the system has been completely overhauled for this new iteration to allow players more control over those environments. Players can damage enemies with falling debris, create new means for cover, and open or close pathways using this new system.

The most notable feature regarding the new destruction system is the tactical bombing run, where players can "pre-destroy" areas of the map before a match begins and open up new strategic elements for both sides.

Company of Heroes 3 is the latest in the World War II-era real-time strategy franchise. It is scheduled to launch for PC in 2022, but no official release date has been confirmed. New features include a "dynamic campaign" where the map evolves with each new battle, a turn-based strategy mode that allows players full control over the war effort, and more.

GameSpot's official review of the previous game--Company of Heroes 2--called it "an entertaining strategy game that excels when it pulls out all the stops."