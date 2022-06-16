Company Of Heroes 3 Video Details New Ways To Blow Up Everything On The Map

The RTS game's new destruction system adds an extra layer to the "S" in each battle.

By on

Comments

Relic Entertainment released the latest developer diary video for its upcoming real-time strategy game Company of Heroes 3, this time focusing on the game's new destruction mechanics.

While destructible environments have always been a hallmark of the Company of Heroes franchise, the system has been completely overhauled for this new iteration to allow players more control over those environments. Players can damage enemies with falling debris, create new means for cover, and open or close pathways using this new system.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 Reveal Event Livestream
  2. FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Livestream
  3. New PS5 Pro Controller May Be Revealed Soon | GameSpot News
  4. Exoprimal - Extended Gameplay Preview
  5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Review
  6. Prime Matter Anniversary Show Livestream
  7. OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent | Pre-register Trailer
  8. COD Vanguard & Warzone - Season Four ‘Mercenaries of Fortune’ Cinematic Trailer
  9. DIGIMON SURVIVE - Release Date Trailer
  10. Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Vector Glare Battle Pass Trailer
  11. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Casey Jones Gameplay
  12. Modern Warfare 2 Beta Information May Have Leaked | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Company of Heroes 3 Developer Diary // Destruction

The most notable feature regarding the new destruction system is the tactical bombing run, where players can "pre-destroy" areas of the map before a match begins and open up new strategic elements for both sides.

Company of Heroes 3 is the latest in the World War II-era real-time strategy franchise. It is scheduled to launch for PC in 2022, but no official release date has been confirmed. New features include a "dynamic campaign" where the map evolves with each new battle, a turn-based strategy mode that allows players full control over the war effort, and more.

GameSpot's official review of the previous game--Company of Heroes 2--called it "an entertaining strategy game that excels when it pulls out all the stops."

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022
See More
Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Company of Heroes 3
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)